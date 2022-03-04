Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

