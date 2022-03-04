Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT remained flat at $$14.26 on Friday. 5,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

