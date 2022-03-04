Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

SAWLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 2,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.