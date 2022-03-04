Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,870.60

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,870.60 ($25.10) and last traded at GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15), with a volume of 2113699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930.20 ($25.90).

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a market cap of £141.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

