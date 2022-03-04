Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL opened at $51.35 on Friday. Shell has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.