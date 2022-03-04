ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PIXY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 875,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,218. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ShiftPixy by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ShiftPixy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShiftPixy (Get Rating)

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

