Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.11).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 61.15 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

