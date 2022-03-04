Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

UPGS opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.74. The company has a market capitalization of £125.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Screawn bought 149,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.