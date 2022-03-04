Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

UPGS opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.74. The company has a market capitalization of £125.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn bought 149,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

