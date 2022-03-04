Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.05) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,050 ($27.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.05).

Entain stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,501 ($20.14). 1,328,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,122. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,651.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,828.36. The stock has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

