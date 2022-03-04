Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Drops By 50.0%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AVIFY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.29. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

