Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 55.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $367.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.29. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $334.17 and a 1-year high of $615.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.9117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

