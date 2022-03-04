Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Decreases By 68.2%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,305. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 192,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.