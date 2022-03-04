Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Decreases By 68.2%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,305. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.