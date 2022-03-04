Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Drops By 57.0%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.77.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.