Short Interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Decreases By 50.4%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:RAAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 649,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth $383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

