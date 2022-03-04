Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Declines By 60.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conifer stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.