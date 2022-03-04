Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Increases By 400.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

