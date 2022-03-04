Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Expands By 100.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.