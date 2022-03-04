Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Increases By 83.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

