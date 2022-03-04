Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 91.3%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $60.02.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.