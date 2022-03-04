Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 64.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.72. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

