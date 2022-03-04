Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Expands By 250.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 1,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $31.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
