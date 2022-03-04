Short Interest in Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Drops By 50.0%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GTMEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.
Globe Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
