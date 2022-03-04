Short Interest in Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Drops By 50.0%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GTMEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

Globe Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.