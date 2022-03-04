Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Declines By 58.8%

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

NASDAQ:IGTAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

