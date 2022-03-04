Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declines By 74.2%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 31st total of 303,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,093. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

