Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 67.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,612. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

