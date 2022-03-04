Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Rises By 157.1%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ JUGG remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. 23,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,610. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JUGG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,853,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
