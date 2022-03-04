Short Interest in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Grows By 63.7%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYNZ stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

