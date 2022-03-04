Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Decreases By 50.4%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 306,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,940. Molecular Data has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

