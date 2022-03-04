Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Rises By 65.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NHS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,844. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.