Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Rises By 65.8%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,844. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

