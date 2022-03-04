Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Increases By 105.8%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,035.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $$23.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

