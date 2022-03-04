Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Increases By 105.8%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,035.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $$23.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
