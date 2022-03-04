Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Increases By 384.8%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 384.8% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PSHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PSHG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

