Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Increases By 129.4%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the January 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:POETF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 0.81. POET Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

