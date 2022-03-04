Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Expands By 300.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

