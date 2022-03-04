Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Expands By 300.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.06.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Savings Bank of China (PSTVY)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.