Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Grows By 233.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 64,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,266. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold (Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.