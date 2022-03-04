Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Grows By 233.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 64,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,266. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
About Roscan Gold
