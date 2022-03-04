Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Drops By 50.0%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $$5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

