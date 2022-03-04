Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Increases By 96.2%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 31,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,145. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

