Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 60.4%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

