Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 60.4%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

