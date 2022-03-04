Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Increases By 80.3%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($49.44) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

