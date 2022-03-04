Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Declines By 41.3%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $202,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

