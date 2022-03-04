Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Drops By 72.1%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WHTPF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

WHTPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.36) to GBX 1,737 ($23.31) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

