Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Drops By 50.0%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wharf from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

