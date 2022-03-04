Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.46 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.74 ($0.26). Approximately 107,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 641,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.19 ($0.27).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Siemens Energy Company Profile (LON:0SEA)
