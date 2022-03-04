Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 931.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,427 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

