SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 87.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 207,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.23.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 71,278.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

