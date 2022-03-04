SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Releases Earnings Results

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

SBOW stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 207,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Several research firms recently commented on SBOW. Truist Financial cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 15,545.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

