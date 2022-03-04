Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,981. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

