SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 72,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,413. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.62. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

