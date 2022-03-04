Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €162.00 ($182.02) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €130.60 ($146.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €151.07 and its 200 day moving average is €141.89. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($191.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

