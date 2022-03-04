SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.48.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

