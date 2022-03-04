Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Up 72.5% in February

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKYE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 569,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,114. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

